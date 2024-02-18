Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $112.17. 855,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,836. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

