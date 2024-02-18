Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 103.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Entegris Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

