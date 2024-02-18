Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.44. 712,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average is $194.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

