Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,109. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.