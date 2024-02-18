Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 8,312 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Visa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 95,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Visa by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.56. 6,630,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,690. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $281.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

