Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $85.69. 1,096,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

