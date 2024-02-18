Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

