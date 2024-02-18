Prudential PLC Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

