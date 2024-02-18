Prudential PLC Sells 132 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.80 and a 200-day moving average of $251.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

