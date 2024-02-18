Prudential PLC Sells 8,416 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,611,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.