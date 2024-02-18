P&S Credit Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

P&S Credit Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.1% of P&S Credit Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.