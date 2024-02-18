PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,073 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

