QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,059 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

