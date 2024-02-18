QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $7.55 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $2,267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Albemarle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $2,591,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

