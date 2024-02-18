QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,184 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

