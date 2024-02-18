QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,619 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

