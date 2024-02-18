QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,846,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

APD stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.49 and its 200-day moving average is $274.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

