QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,899,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 772,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.