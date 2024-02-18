Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded down $18.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $856.23. The stock had a trading volume of 842,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,572. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $881.80.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

