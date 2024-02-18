Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,457,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

