Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 15,553,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,789,286. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

