Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,913,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $3,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.00. 2,053,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

