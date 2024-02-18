Qtron Investments LLC Has $750,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

