Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,397 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $401.72. 243,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $404.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.30.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

