Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 494 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $8.16 on Friday, hitting $1,461.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,427.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,446.39.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

