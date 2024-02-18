Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Vistra by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vistra by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

