Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

