Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 387,378 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 919,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after purchasing an additional 142,364 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,697,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Price Performance

WNS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 504,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,752. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

