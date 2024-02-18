Qtron Investments LLC Sells 267 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

