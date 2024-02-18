Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,212,000 after buying an additional 463,594 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 229,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 60,366 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

