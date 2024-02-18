Qtron Investments LLC Sells 411 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $290.30. 1,621,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

