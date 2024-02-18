Qtron Investments LLC Sells 4,568 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,398. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

