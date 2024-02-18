Qtron Investments LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,823,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

