Qtron Investments LLC Sells 689 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.65. 3,302,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,610. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

