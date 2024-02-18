Qtron Investments LLC Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HWM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 2,686,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.92.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

