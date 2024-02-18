Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410,497 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Quanta Services worth $55,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $211.44. The company had a trading volume of 712,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,539. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.33 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.55.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

