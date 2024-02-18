Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $46,568.85 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency founded in 2017, specializing in auditing smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It enhances contract security and reliability by conducting automated and manual audits, ensuring protection against vulnerabilities exploited by hackers. This vital role contributes to the integrity of decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, QSP serves as a token for paying auditing services and rewarding contributors. Founded by Richard Ma and Steven Stewart, Quantstamp boasts a team of cybersecurity and blockchain experts committed to strengthening decentralized applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

