QUASA (QUA) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $140,736.19 and $180.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00015902 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,910.27 or 1.00055524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00165289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119719 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $360.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

