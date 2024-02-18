Quest Critical Metals (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.27 and last traded at 0.25. Approximately 7,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.24.

Quest Critical Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.26.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.