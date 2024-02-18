QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

