Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

