Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $237,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $138,969,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock worth $2,949,177. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $65.82 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

