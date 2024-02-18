Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.88. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

