Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

