Rakon (RKN) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.07 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $9,681.77 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

