RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $893.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

