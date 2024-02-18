RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

RCM Technologies stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 17,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $467,435.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,998. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

