ReddCoin Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $97.37 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00135962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007972 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

