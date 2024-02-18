Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $535.11

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.11 ($6.76) and traded as high as GBX 673 ($8.50). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 671 ($8.47), with a volume of 1,231,262 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.55) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 602.40 ($7.61).
View Our Latest Report on Redrow
Redrow Stock Performance
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is 3,906.25%.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
