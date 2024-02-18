Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $177.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.50.

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -185.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

